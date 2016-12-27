Describe her as focused and passionate, former TSC commissioner Elizabeth Koimmet has been at the forefront in the fight against drug abuse.
During her tenure as a Teachers’ Service Commissioner she established a drug rehabilitation centre to cater for ‘professional’ addicts after hundreds of teachers were interdicted due to alcoholism.
But just how far has her passion taken her and how many people count on her as a blessing after being rehabilitated and rescued from job loss?
Former TSC Commissioner starts project to assist teachers
