Senate to reconvene to debate the election amendment bill

The senate is expected to hold a special sitting to debate the recently passed Election amendment bill. Jubilee legislators in the National Assembly passed the law despite fierce opposition from their counterparts in the coalition for reforms and democracy.

The bill has already elicited mixed reactions from both political divides, with Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale urging senators from the opposition to reject any attempt by Jubilee to pass the contentious law.

Calls are now rife for president Uhuru Kenyatta to refrain from assenting into law.