Hotels in Mombasa have registered full occupancy with many holiday makers opting to go to the Coastal City to enjoy their holidays.
However hotel owners are calling on politicians to be careful with their political utterances as the Country gears up for the 2017 elections so as to maintain peace and order, in order to protect the gains already made in the Tourism Sector.
Hoteliers in Mombasa urge Politicians to preach peace
Hotels in Mombasa have registered full occupancy with many holiday makers opting to go to the Coastal City to enjoy their holidays.