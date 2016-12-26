Vicious businessmen selling uninspected Donkey meat

It’s a fact that a majority of Kenyans consume red meat and the volumes of uptake are even expected to go higher during this festive season with many either flocking to nyama choma joints or passing by the nearest butchery to buy fresh meat for consumption at home.

But how sure are you that the meat you are consuming at your popular nyama choma joint or at home has been inspected and approved to be free from diseases.

How possible is it that you could be consuming game meat or uninspected Donkey meat which is prone to tetanus?