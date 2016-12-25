Hundreds of faithful flocked various worship places as Kenyans joined the rest of the world in marking christmas day eve service which ushers in the birth of Christ .
Anglican archbishop Joseph Ole Sapit who conducted the service at the All Saints Cathedral cautioned Kenyans to be more vigilant and extra careful during this festive season and further called on the political class to spread the message of love and tolerance
Many flock to church to welcome the Christmas day
Hundreds of faithful flocked various worship places as Kenyans joined the rest of the world in marking christmas day eve service which ushers in the birth of Christ .