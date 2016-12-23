Millie Odhiambo in court to stop possible arrest over her remarks against Uhuru

Photo: Millie Odhiambo at Parliament buildings.

Mbita Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has this morning moved to court to seek for anticipatory bail following pressure for her arrest and prosecution from Jubilee supporters.

Ms. Odhiambo, who was caught on camera making what appeared to be offensive and derogatory remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta, now claims she was only expressing her displeasure at the manner in which government was transacting its business in Parliament.

Ms. Odhiambo has disclosed that she has received threats and she is currently traumatized and under psychological torture.

The MP has further sued the Director of Public Prosecution, the Interior Cabinet secretary, the Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney General. She wants the court to issue an order stopping the sued parties from arresting her. – John R. Ochola