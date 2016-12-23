MPs pass changes to campaign financing law

Members of the National Assembly yesterday passed amendments suspending the operationalisation of the Elections Campaign Financing Act set by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to come into force immediately after next year’s General Election.

Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chairperson Samuel Chpekonga argued that the move is because there are no regulations to govern the said laws. The MPs at a Special Sitting also amended the financing laws to ensure that candidates will be required to file their returns two months before a General Election and not eight months.

According to Chepkonga, the amendments are necessitated by the fact that currently, the law requires candidates to have opened and registered those accounts with IEBC eight months to the elections.

He argued that it is a fact that by this time, those persons are aspirants and not candidates, adding that persons contesting for positions only become candidates after submissions of the party primaries by entities to the IEBC which is two months to the elections.

Currently, the requirement is imposed on candidates, but then states that the information should be filed eight months to the elections. Monitor funds The law requires candidates to open campaign bank accounts through which they will channel all their campaign funds as well as committees to oversee their operations.

The amendment comes as a sigh of relief to Cord leader Raila Odinga as he is among many aspirants who failed to file their financial information with the electoral commission.

His party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) through lawyer Anthony Oluoch moved to court on December 14 to challenge the laws. ODM lamented that if the decision is not reversed or quashed it would affect and lock out thousands of party members who have expressed interest in various elective positions.