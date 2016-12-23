Church, IEBC urge caution in political rivalry

Photo: Cord legislators Jakoyo Midiwo, Abdulswamad Nassir and James Orengo address journalists at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, yesterday. Photo/Bernard Malonza

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Catholic Church yesterday warned rival Jubilee and Cord coalitions to watch their conduct as the country prepares for next year’s General Election.

Alarmed by chaos that characterised the passing of the contentious amendments to the Elections Act yesterday, IEBC cautioned against what it termed as unnecessary grandstanding displayed by the two coalitions.

The controversial amendments were passed amid protests from the Opposition side. It was the second time the National Assembly converged for a chaotic special sitting after an similar attempt aborted on Tuesday.

And in a record 45 minutes, the session chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi, members mostly from the ruling Jubilee passed all the proposed amendments. Before the vote, members from both sides were engaged in a scuffle which lasted almost 30 minutes, with several MPs sustaining minor injuries after they turned on each other.

This led Opposition MPs to walk out of the session, which they termed unconstitutional. Subsequently, Cord led by its co-principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula, announced it will be resuming street protest next month to have the Jubilee MPs’ decision rescinded. (See story page 4). IEBC described yesterday’s events as unfortunate.

“The country is witnessing unwarranted grandstanding among political players on key issues that touch on the electoral process. This is not helpful and will not be. It is eight months to the next General Election. It is the duty of each actor, especially political leaders, to give Kenyans reasons to be hopeful with elections.

This will require sobriety in debates, tolerance and respect for the rule of law,” the IEBC said in a statement. IEBC’s concerns were echoed by the Catholic Church which warned that the manner in which the amendments were passed was against the jointly negotiated electoral reforms agreed on by a joint parliamentary select committee in August.

Through Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) chair Cornelius Korir, the church called for dialogue the Korir said there was need to create trust and avoid conflict and possible violence in the next general elections.

“We wish to remind the parliamentarians who are in support of the changes that this goes against the spirit of the jointly negotiated electoral reforms. We call for dialogue among the political leadership in all processes related to elections to minimise mistrust, conflict and possible violence in the 2017 election,” said Korir.

On his side Central Organisation of Trade Unions secretary general Francis Atwoli blamed the National Assembly leadership for the passage of contentious amendments. “The passing of this law in such an emotive and acrimonious sitting of MPs was uncalled for. It is evident some individuals have allowed power to get into their heads and use the august House to pass archaic legislations,” he said.

“It is already apparent the law passed this morning by Parliament will create unprecedented chaos in this country and scare away investors.” Earlier in Parliament, members left after Cord staged a walkout debated changes proposed by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, among them the reinstatement of the provisions for manual identification of voters in case the electronic system fails.

Also unanimously passed was a proposal for manual transmission of results, which the Opposition has vehemently opposed. Legal Affairs Committee chair Samuel Chepkonga told the House that his team had on Wednesday held a session with IEBC secretariat and the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) who put them through the challenges likely to be encountered if the country solely relies on the electronic gadgets.

“We need to provide for complementary transmission of results and identification of voters if technology fails,” he said. Earlier, live broadcasting was cut off and journalists blocked from entering the gallery, as plain-cloth police officers kept vigil in and outside Parliament precincts.

Parliament Road was cordoned off by anti-riot police using trucks and barriers, with MPs forced to use the public entrance opposite the County Hall. And after the session, Jubilee MPs walked out singing victory songs before Leader of Majority Aden Duale addressed the media.

In the address, Duale dismissed Raila’s threats of boycotting the elections if the law was changed. “It has been clear since 2014 that he does not want an election because he knows he will lose in 2017 as he did in 1997, 2007 and 2013. His violent crusade against the outgoing IEBC earlier this year and the ridiculous opposition to a back-up system to election technology tells the whole story,” he said.