Women legislators denounce Millie jibes

Photo: Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo. Photo/File

James Murimi @Jamesmurymy

Members of the National Assembly women caucus have disowned Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo (pictured) as their chairperson for insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press at Parliament Buildings yesterday, the caucus Secretary and Kandara MP Alice Wahome said they have disassociated themselves from Millie for hurling insults at the Head of State.

The caucus, which is under the umbrella of Kenya Women Parliamentarians Association (Kewopa) chaired by Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire, said they will elect a new chairperson to steer the lobby.

“We want to tell Millie Odhiambo that she cannot head this caucus and we strongly dissociate ourselves from her. She is not a role model and therefore she will no longer be our leader,” said Wahome.