30 Naivasha tragedy victims kin to receive bodies of kin

Thirty out of 39 families of the Karai-Naivasha tragedy victims will today receive bodies of their loved ones following completion of DNA tests.

The results, coming less than two weeks than expected, have been matched and paired to DNA samples that were given by family members on December 13.

The government-conducted process has shown that nine of the unconfirmed bodies came in as body parts that have to be assembled for further tests while some have not yet been matched to family members.

According to National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) director Nathan Kigotho, the remaining bodies are severely burnt and need more than fingerprints’ tests to match with their families.

Kigotho further said that the whole process of claiming bodies is fully funded by the government and families should claim the assistance from the NDOC offices in Nairobi.

“I urge the families that will not be able to receive the bodies with the rest to be patient as it is a tedious job that requires a lot of input from pathologists. However, the 30 families will be permitted to proceed with burial plans and receive little assistance from the government but with necessary documents,” said Kigotho.