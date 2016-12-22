  • search

CORD calls for mass action after failing to stop amendments

The opposition has vowed to resume its  streets protests  beginning January 4th next year to protes Thursday’s approval of the contentious amendments to the  electoral laws.
CORD leader Raila Odinga  who led a host of opposition leaders in protesting the action by Jubilee MPs termed the approval as the height of impunity and accusing the government of  hiding behind the amendments in its plan to rig  the 2017 poll.
CORD co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka said the amendments will not deter the opposition in  its clamour for a free, fair and credible election.

