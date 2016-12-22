Tight security as MPs approve amendments to election laws

The political acrimony preceding the 2017 general election played out Thursday after the National Assembly passed the contentious amendments to the election laws to allow for a manual back-up system for identification and transmission of results amid angry protests from the opposition.

MPs mainly allied to the ruling Jubilee Alliance passed all the recommended amendments in a special session that was boycotted by CORD MPs who stormed out of the chamber alleging intimidation and harassment before marching to the High Court to challenge the legality of the proceedings.

Thursday’s session which was held under tight security in and out of parliament has attracted sharp reaction from the catholic church warning that it had set a bad precedence ahead of the 2017 polls.

As Chemutai Goin reports, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission which proposed the amendments has defended itself against claims of mischief by the opposition saying it had consulted all stakeholders before making the recommendations.