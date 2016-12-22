  • search

KMPDU officials to know their fate on 4th January 2017

Health services in private hospitals were Thursday paralysed   after  doctors downed their tools  in solidarity with their counterparts in the public sector to  force the government  into honouring the 2013 collective bargaining agreement .
The striking doctors staged demonstrations on the streets of Nairobi even as the industrial court failed to rule on the  course of action to be taken against  its union officials Kenya for defying orders  to suspend their strike.
The doctors  are  now expected back  in court   on  10th January 2017

 

 

 

