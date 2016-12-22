KMPDU officials to know their fate on 4th January 2017

Health services in private hospitals were Thursday paralysed after doctors downed their tools in solidarity with their counterparts in the public sector to force the government into honouring the 2013 collective bargaining agreement .

The striking doctors staged demonstrations on the streets of Nairobi even as the industrial court failed to rule on the course of action to be taken against its union officials Kenya for defying orders to suspend their strike.

The doctors are now expected back in court on 10th January 2017