Polls body raises concern over political grandstanding

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC has expressed fears over  the continuing bottlenecks affecting its preparations for the 2017 general election.
In a statement released earlier Thursday IEBC expressed  concern over the rising political grandstanding over  key issues affecting its preparations for next year’s election  after  opposition MPs objected to its proposals to amend the election laws to allow for a manual back system.
The commission has also raised alarm after the  high court stopped the award of a tender to audit  the voters register  pending the hearing and determination of the case filed by  opposition party-ODM

