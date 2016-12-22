Polls body raises concern over political grandstanding

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC has expressed fears over the continuing bottlenecks affecting its preparations for the 2017 general election.

In a statement released earlier Thursday IEBC expressed concern over the rising political grandstanding over key issues affecting its preparations for next year’s election after opposition MPs objected to its proposals to amend the election laws to allow for a manual back system.

The commission has also raised alarm after the high court stopped the award of a tender to audit the voters register pending the hearing and determination of the case filed by opposition party-ODM