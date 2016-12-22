Open window for us, Kigali tells Kenya

Photo: Rwandese High Commissioner to Kenya, James Kimonyo. PHOTO: FILE

Rwanda has asked Kenyan to honour free movement of labour and services between the two countries by reciprocating its East African Community ally’s move to open its doors to citizens from the other member states, to work there.

The landlocked East African nation is specifically appealing to Kenya to address frustrations faced by her nationals seeking employment in the country.

The two countries are said to have hammered a general agreement to allow citizens from both sides, to work and do business in either country freely. But according to Rwandese High Commissioner to Kenya, James Kimonyo, Kenya has took long to act subjecting Rwandans to long processes of applying for work permits that do not even succeed.

“After Kenya and Rwanda agreed generally to open doors for citizens of both countries to seek opportunities in either side, in 2004, our country opened up quickly for Kenyan businesses so that we can learn from them. We expected the same to happen with Kenya but nothing has happened so far,” said Amb. Kimonyo when he met close to 500 Rwandese living in Kenya at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

Whereas it is a matter that can be resolved through a diplomatic and bilateral process, the envoy said Rwanda does not bar East Africans from working in his country. The envoy said the Rwandese foreign mission in Kenya was engaging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to sort out some of the challenges his people were facing here.

“We want Kenya to do the same by allowing Rwandese who have identified opportunities in the country to pursue them,” Kimonyo added at the same time appealing with fellow Rwandese living in the Diaspora under the refugee status to return home.

He said Rwanda is growing economically, socially and politically, and her people living outside the country should make a decision to go back and take advantage of numerous investment and employment opportunities.

“No matter your political affiliation, we are encouraging everyone to come on board, so that we can discuss the challenges facing us as a country in order to move together,” he said.

In 2010, the five EAC member states signed and ratified the Common Market Protocol whose overall objective is to widen and deepen cooperation among the Partner States in the economic and social fields for the benefit of the Partner States. Amb. Kimonyo called on the other member states to observe this milestone achievement for the region.