The IEBC selection panel has nominated Wafula Chebukati and Tukero Ole Kina for the position of chairperson of the independent electoral and boundaries commission.
According to the chairperson of the selection committee Bernadette Musundi, another nine nominees have been recommended for the position of the commissioners .They include
Zephania Okeyo Aura
Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe
Professor Abdi Yakub Guliye
Professor Henry Kizito Okola
Samuel Kimeu
Dr Paul Kibiwott Kurgat
Boya Malu
Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina
Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya
The names have been forwarded to the President , who will in turn forward them to Parliament for approval, before they are formally appointed.
Tukero Ole Kina, Wafula recommended for IEBC chairman’s position
The IEBC selection panel has nominated Wafula Chebukati and Tukero Ole Kina for the position of chairperson of the independent electoral and boundaries commission.