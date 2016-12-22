Tukero Ole Kina, Wafula recommended for IEBC chairman’s position

The IEBC selection panel has nominated Wafula Chebukati and Tukero Ole Kina for the position of chairperson of the independent electoral and boundaries commission.

According to the chairperson of the selection committee Bernadette Musundi, another nine nominees have been recommended for the position of the commissioners .They include

Zephania Okeyo Aura

Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe

Professor Abdi Yakub Guliye

Professor Henry Kizito Okola

Samuel Kimeu

Dr Paul Kibiwott Kurgat

Boya Malu

Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina

Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya

The names have been forwarded to the President , who will in turn forward them to Parliament for approval, before they are formally appointed.