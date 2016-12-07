Over 5,000 applicants seek jobs to replace striking medics

A patient, Ambrose Mugomba, is transferred from the Coast General Hospital by his relatives following a doctors’ strike that kicked off yesterday. Photo/NDEGWA GATHUNGU County health officers receiving application letters from job-seekers. Photo/BERNARD GITAU

Over 5,000 jobseekers have applied for vacancies as healthcare workers as Nakuru county government sought to address the crisis caused by striking doctors and nurses.

Last week, close to 800 nurses went on strike to press for promotions and on Monday, doctors too downed their tools. Days after announcing that it would hire on contract 1,200 healthcare workers, the county public service board embarked on the process.

Speaking on phone, the Chief Officer in charge of Health in the county, Dr Samuel Mwaura said new staff would be on duty soon.

“We have embarked on the process of hiring new healthcare staff on contract to address the current strike by the nurses,” said Mwaura.