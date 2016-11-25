Varsity bars 1,000 from graduating

Some of the more than 1,000 University of Eldoret students, led by their spokesperson Daniel Mairura, address the press in Eldoret town, yesterday. Photo/WINSTONE CHISEREMI

More than 1,000 students of University of Eldoret ( UoE ) will not graduate today for failing to clear their fee balances. The affected students, who were part of the 3,000 graduands, were barred from accessing the institution to take part in the rehearsals yesterday ahead of the fete.Speaking to the press, the anxious students led by their spokesperson Daniel Mairura, protested the move claiming that they had cleared their fees.

“My name was on the list of the students set to graduate on Monday but come Wednesday, it was removed under unclear circumstances and my efforts to get answers from the relevant authority bore no fruit,” he said.

He faulted the institution’s management for giving them gowns and invitation letters for their parents and guardians only to lock them out from the fete.

The university Academic Registrar Prof Paul Tarus however, blamed the affected students for their woes saying they had been informed in advance to clear their outstanding fee balances.

“It is their responsibility to clear their fee and confirm with the Finance Department the same by August 30, before the students finish their last semester examination,” said Tarus.

The university, Tarus said, gave the students enough time to clear with the Finance department and their respective schools before November 7, and further extended to November 11.

“The university management has taken time to consider each of the student’s complaints, the students did not meet the set deadlines thus they did not meet the criteria to be included in the graduation list,” he said.