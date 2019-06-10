25 envoys commit to join Uhuru graft war

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Twenty five envoys to Kenya have declared their support for the war against corruption and lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts to fight the vice.

Led by the European Union ambassador to Kenya Stephano Dejak (pictured), the envoys said the decision to replace the Sh1,000 notes will go a long way in fighting graft.

“Last week’s National Prayer Breakfast focused on a new dawn for Kenya — one without corruption. This is commendable. However, deeds and not words, count in the war against corruption. Rightly, the President of Kenya challenged his fellow politicians to stop rhetoric”, the envoys said in a statement on Friday.

The heads of mission challenged politicians mentioned in corruption scandals to step aside and pave way for investigations.

“Those facing corruption charges should step aside until their cases have been concluded. As the President said, money must be recovered. All culprits must vacate their positions and serve jail terms for the process to come to full circle”, the statement read in part.

To demonstrate their commitment, they promised to stand with the investigative agencies adding that they will impose travel ban for those implicated in corruption.