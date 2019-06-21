2013 presidential aspirant nabbed with Sh13m drugs

Zadock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Former soldier and unsuccessful 2013 presidential aspirant Jaffer Isaak Sora was on Wednesday evening arrested in Marsabit town with 445kg of bhang worth Sh13.3 million in his vehicle.

Sora, 45, was arrested at the KBC barrier after he refused to allow police officers manning a roadblock to inspect his car. The suspect was driving a white Toyota Landcruiser that was towing a caravan.

Car search

After he refused to “cooperate”, he was escorted to the Marsabit Police Station where officers searched the vehicle, an officer told People Daily yesterday. They found the bhang concealed in the caravan.

The Eastern region police commander Esther Kihiko said Sora, a businessman based in Isiolo, would be charged in court today.

The recovery took place barely a month after detectives trailed a tanker from Moyale to Nakuru before impounding it with the bhang weighing more than a tonne.

The suspect, who has been passionate about restoring peace in Moyale, served in the military between 1992 and 2001. After quitting the military, he left the country for Eastern England where he worked for some years before coming back and formed J&Z Executive Travel and later also formed the Turbi Cargo Company.

Police last week warned that bhang and other drugs traffickers had increased the volumes of bhang they are transporting at a go, with new ways of transporting them to evade the law enforcers.