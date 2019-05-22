17 foreigners linked to illegal betting deported

Alvin Kariuki @PeopleDailyKe

The government last evening deported 17 foreigners for engaging in the betting business instead of what is stated in their work permits.

Those deported included Chinese, Serbians, South Koreans, Bulgarians, Italians, Danish, Turkish and Spanish citizens.

The deportation follows a directive by Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i to Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa on Monday.

Pack luggage

Matiang’i told Kihalangwa to review working permits of foreigners, who had applied to conduct other businesses but ended up investing in the betting industry.

Addressing betting stakeholders, including casino and lottery operators in the country, the CS promised to issue deportation orders to foreign investors who would be on the list forwarded to him by the Immigration office.

Matiang’i said some of the investors applied for work permits but ended up engaging in different endeavours from what was processed in their permits.

“If you applied for a work permit and you are here doing a different business then you need to begin packing your luggage. There are no two ways about that,” he said.

The CS accused foreigners running gambling businesses of evading taxes, saying the gaming sector owes the government Sh26 billion in unpaid taxes.

Rush to court

“We are here to listen to each other and not to condemn each other, we respect your investment but understand that we have a country to protect and not when asked to pay taxes you rush to the court,” he said.

“Where proposals are brought to us in the right way we shall accommodate them,” he added.