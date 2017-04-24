ODM headquarters in Nairobi was a beehive of activities as aspirants who garnered enough votes to be declared winners, flocked here to demand their nomination certificates .
This as several aspirants threatened to ditch the party if they are not issued with the document
Meanwhile Taita Taveta gubernatorial aspirant Thomas Mwadeghu engaged officials of the party in a bitter exchange claiming they were frustrating his candidature.
ODM party nominations
