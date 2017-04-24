Day of reckoning as key Raila allies face off in contest

Baraka Karama @PeopleDailyKe

Big names in Nyanza politics are today faced with a do-or-die contest in their respective regions as ODM party conducts its primaries in traditional stronghold bases.

Having failed to secure direct nominations, governors Jack Ranguma (Kisumu), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya) and Okoth Obado (Migori) now face stiff competitions in their respective counties. The regions witnessed chaotic primaries that even led to loss of lives and destruction of property after supporters of the aspirants alleged claims to rig out their respective candidates.

In the last nominations, the party lost many seats to affiliate parties of the then Cord coalition following the bungled process.

And as the electorate troops to various polling centres today to cast their votes, the governors are waiting with bated breath to either swing to victory to run for second terms or fizzle out politically.

In Siaya county, the base of ODM party leader Raila Odinga, incumbent Rasanga is facing off with Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo, former PS Carey Orege and businessman William Oduol. Rasanga, who has been publicly endorsed by Oburu, says his second term will enable him complete the projects he initiated.

In the parliamentary race, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda is competing against Oburu while other key Raila allies Odunga Mamba, Evans Orwenjo Umidha and Sam Atandi are fighting it out for the Alego-Usonga seat.

Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo is also facing off with key rival Elisha Akuba. In Kisumu, Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o and businessman Hezron MacObewa are giving Ranguma sleepless nights.

Nyong’o, a former Planning minister and ODM secretary general is banking on his experience in the planning ministry to win the seat. “It is time Kisumu got a visionary leader able to deliver,” Nyong’o said. Ranguma is, however, confident of riding into victory if the nominations are free and fair. He says: “I have done a lot. In fact I did not need to campaign because my work is visible”.

In the parliamentary race, Kisumu central MP Ken Obura is pitted against former TNA secretary general Onyango Oloo, Fred Ouda and businessman Richard Ogendo.

Rosa Buyu, an ally of Raila, is also battling for the Women’s Rep ticket, along with incumbent Rose Nyamunga while former assistant minister Ayiecho Olweny seeks to remove MP Onyango K’Oyoo.

In Homa Bay county, governor Cyprian Awiti is competing with Kabondo MP Oyugi Magwanga, former NIS boss Sam Wakiaga and university administrator Cosmas Kanyadudi.

Former Personal Assistant to Raila, Dave Arunga, Adipo Kuome, Anderson Ojwang and Steve Biko are also fighting for the Karachuonyo seat to compete with James Rege who has defected to the Jubilee party.

Chaotic polls

In Migori county the battle lines are drawn between incumbent Okoth Obado, former minister Ochillo Ayacko and Anne Anyanga, wife to Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga.

Chaos has rocked the county for the past two months as the aspirants struggle to take control and retain their support bases. The party has, however, assured supporters it will conduct free and fair nominations.

Secretary general Agnes Zani said: “We can’t fail to satisfy the needs of our supporters. Everything is in place and the process will be fair to all.”