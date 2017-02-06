Tussle with Musila tests Kalonzo grip on Ukambani

Photo: Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Differences between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Senator David Musila continue to simmer even after a section of MCAs mounted pressure on the Senator to retire from active politics.

Musila, however, says he will not bow down to anyone’s (Kalonzo’s) pressure.

A group MCAs and some members of the business community now want the Senator to either quit active politics or heed the Wiper leader’s advice that he retain the senator’s position and leave the governor’s slot to incumbent Julius Malombe.

Addressing the media separately in Kitui Town, 10 MCAs led by Leader of Majority Jacob Maundu and a group business people, pressured Musila to give up his ambition for the governorship.

“What we are telling the senator is not only to respect the party leader but to also retire from active politics and mentor upcoming young leaders,” said Maundu.

Laying ground

Although 24 MCAs appended signatures to the statement, only 10 showed up while others perceived to be supporters of the Senator stayed away.

Musila, on his part, told the media in Kitui office that he will not give up his bid for governorship and asked Kalonzo to stop meddling in Kitui politics.

“I have spent a lot of time laying the ground to capture the county top seat and it defeats sense for anyone to come and tell me to step down in favour of a person he favours. I am a politician and I have the right to go for any seat,” said Musila.

The senator said he was unhappy about remarks made by the party leader at Kwa-Vonza asking him to step down “yet he knows it is the duty of voters to elect leaders of their choice”.

The clash between Musila and Kalonzo is seen as a pointer to the direction things might take in Ukambani region for Kalonzo in the August General Election.

In Machakos, he faces the rebellion led by Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Governor Alfred Mutua who is out to ensure his party grabs some seats from Wiper.

In Makueni, the party leader is also said to be courting rebellion if he tries to impose candidates as he tried in Kitui.