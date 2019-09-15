Kameme FmKameme Fm News
Thogora wa maguta ma Petrol na diesel kwambatira
Kenyans to feel the pinch after fuel price increase in latest review
Ruhonge rwa kuramata mathogora ma maguta niruraniriire wongerereku wa thogora wa Petrol na diesel. Thogora wa litre imwe ya petrol wongererekete na thendi 28, nayo litre imwe ya Diesel ikoongerereka na ciringi 2 na thendi 44. Nao ahuthiri aa maguta ma tawa nimahumukitio thutha wa lita imwe gutiruka na ciringi 3 na thendi 31. Uguo ni kuuga ati litre ya petrol Nairobi irendio ciringi 112 na thendi 81; nayo diesel ni ciringi 103 na thendi 4; nayo litre ya maguta ma tawa ikuihurio na ciringi 100 na thendi 64.