Phillip Onyancha, the self confessed serial killer to face a fresh trial

K24 Tv 3 hours ago
The high court sitting in Nairobi has ordered a fresh hearing of the murder case against self-confessed serial killer Philip Onyancha. Justice James Wakiaga while giving his ruling said Onyancha’s charge and subsequent sentencing was a mis-trial and directed that the matter be taken before the head of criminal division for further directions. Earlier, the judge had found Onyancha with a case to answer after testimonies from 13 witnesses, among them two doctors, confirmed the same.

