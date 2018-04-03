English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Matiang’i accuses judges of colluding with civil society to frustrate the gov’t

K24 Tv 11 hours ago
2,057 Less than a minute

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has defended the government’s handling of lawyer Miguna Miguna prior to his ejection to Dubai insisting the lawyer made if difficult to process his entry into the country.

Matiang’i who appeared before the parliamentary security committee alongside his two principal secretaries and Inspector – General of Police Joseph Boinnet, trailed his guns on the judiciary accusing a section of judges of colluding with lawyers and civil society activists to frustrate government operations.

Also read:   Residents of Baringo County living in constant fear of attacks

He accused the courts of not according them a hearing clarifying that neither himself nor his officers had received summons to appear in court and that Miguna was not deported but only removed from the country.

Related Articles

8 hours ago
2,062

Give children with cerebral palsy, autism free cover – lobby

8 hours ago
2,053

Adhere to rule of law, new AG tells his staff

8 hours ago
2,028

Land services go digital as Karoney rolls out system

A photo of Mithika Linturi
8 hours ago
2,028

NLC on spot over Sh1.5b payout to ‘fictitious firm’