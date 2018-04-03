Matiang’i accuses judges of colluding with civil society to frustrate the gov’t

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has defended the government’s handling of lawyer Miguna Miguna prior to his ejection to Dubai insisting the lawyer made if difficult to process his entry into the country.

Matiang’i who appeared before the parliamentary security committee alongside his two principal secretaries and Inspector – General of Police Joseph Boinnet, trailed his guns on the judiciary accusing a section of judges of colluding with lawyers and civil society activists to frustrate government operations.

He accused the courts of not according them a hearing clarifying that neither himself nor his officers had received summons to appear in court and that Miguna was not deported but only removed from the country.