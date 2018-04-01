English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Western Kenya leaders accuse Raila of betraying Miguna

K24 Tv 7 hours ago
2,042 Less than a minute

Western Kenya leaders allied to the Amani National Congress party and Ford Kenya  have accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of betraying Miguna  Miguna.

The leaders said Odinga should have used his unity pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta to secure Miguna’s release from the airport having swon him in as the people’s president on January 30th.

Also read:   Baby girl rescued from collapsed Huruma building four days later.

Homabay woman rep. Dr Pamela Odhiambo however dismissed the accusations terming them as a ploy to divide the Odinga backyard.

Related Articles

2 days ago
2,522

Police unearth Bhang worth millions on Preacher’s farm

2 days ago
2,232

Residents of Tirioko have converted school into a market

2 days ago
2,400

Pres. Kenyatta calls for co-operation between three arms of gov’t

2 days ago
2,177

Thousands throng entertainment centres to celebrate Good Friday