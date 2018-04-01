Western Kenya leaders accuse Raila of betraying Miguna

Western Kenya leaders allied to the Amani National Congress party and Ford Kenya have accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of betraying Miguna Miguna.

The leaders said Odinga should have used his unity pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta to secure Miguna’s release from the airport having swon him in as the people’s president on January 30th.

Homabay woman rep. Dr Pamela Odhiambo however dismissed the accusations terming them as a ploy to divide the Odinga backyard.