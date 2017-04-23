Meet the ‘E’ graders association

Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Education and success has more often than not been said to work one with the other, with students always encouraged to take their books seriously, do well in their examination and eventually realize their dreams in life.

However, have you ever wondered what lies in wait for students who are considered academic failures, having not done well in their examinations?

Well, our reporter Shukri Wachu caught up with Ayub Simba, the brains behind the “E graders association” which strives to give students who scored a mean grade of ‘E’ as well as school dropouts an alternative in order to improve their lives.