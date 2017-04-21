  • search

Chaos and protests mar Jubilee party nominations

Nominations  for the ruling  Jubilee party took off to a shambolic start  amid long delays and claims of inadequate ballot materials in most of the 21 counties which  had been scheduled to carry out the first phase of the exercise Friday.

Anxiety, confusion, chaos, and undue delays characterized the exercise across all the counties  with voters and aspirants alike expressing their anger at what they termed as  disorganized preparations by the party’s secretariat and national elections board.

Brenda Cheruiyot now gives us a wrap up  of the events that characterized the Jubilee primaries across the country.

