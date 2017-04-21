Chaos and protests mar Jubilee party nominations

Nominations for the ruling Jubilee party took off to a shambolic start amid long delays and claims of inadequate ballot materials in most of the 21 counties which had been scheduled to carry out the first phase of the exercise Friday.

Anxiety, confusion, chaos, and undue delays characterized the exercise across all the counties with voters and aspirants alike expressing their anger at what they termed as disorganized preparations by the party’s secretariat and national elections board.

Brenda Cheruiyot now gives us a wrap up of the events that characterized the Jubilee primaries across the country.