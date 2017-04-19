  • search

Paul Otuoma rejects negotiations over disputed Busia poll

Over now to the ongoing ODM nominations and results for the 2nd phase of the orange party’s primaries  were trickling in amid protests of mass irregularities in Kajiado and Taita Taveta where incumbent  John Mruttu became the first governor to be bundled out of the race   for the August 8th polls.

Mruttu who failed to vote due to delays in the delivery of ballot  materials lost to  Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu  who polled 18, 421 votes against the Governor’s 15,911 votes.

Mruttu  protested the outcome even as Funyula MP Paul Otuoma rejected a plea by the party for a negotiated settlement to the contested Busia poll insisting he will be on the ballot with or without an odm nomination certificate.

