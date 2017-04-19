Paul Otuoma rejects negotiations over disputed Busia poll

Over now to the ongoing ODM nominations and results for the 2nd phase of the orange party’s primaries were trickling in amid protests of mass irregularities in Kajiado and Taita Taveta where incumbent John Mruttu became the first governor to be bundled out of the race for the August 8th polls.

Mruttu who failed to vote due to delays in the delivery of ballot materials lost to Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu who polled 18, 421 votes against the Governor’s 15,911 votes.

Mruttu protested the outcome even as Funyula MP Paul Otuoma rejected a plea by the party for a negotiated settlement to the contested Busia poll insisting he will be on the ballot with or without an odm nomination certificate.