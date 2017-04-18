ODM postpones primaries in 5 Coast counties

The Orange Democratic Party -ODM has postponed nominations in five counties in the Coastal region which had been scheduled to take place on wednesday citing unavoidable circumstances.

ODM announced the decision on a day the second phase of its ongoing nominations in Nakuru and Kajiado counties were rocked were suspended following delays and other anomalies.

ODM has also summoned Busia Gubernatorial aspirants Sospeter Ojaamong and his rival Dr. Paul Otuoma for talks over the stand-off on repeat nominations after the results of last week’s exercise were nullified.