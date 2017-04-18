  • search

ODM postpones primaries in 5 Coast counties

The Orange Democratic Party -ODM  has postponed nominations in five counties in the Coastal region which had been scheduled to take place on wednesday  citing unavoidable circumstances.

ODM announced the decision on a day the second phase of its ongoing nominations in Nakuru and Kajiado counties were rocked were suspended following  delays and other anomalies.

ODM has  also summoned Busia Gubernatorial aspirants Sospeter Ojaamong and his rival Dr. Paul Otuoma for talks over the stand-off  on repeat nominations after the results of last week’s exercise were nullified.

