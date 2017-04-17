Counties 2017: Focus on Machakos county

The Machakos Gubernatorial race has now picked up pace as opponents of the incumbent Governor Alfred Mutua scheme on how to deflate his influence in Ukambani’s richest County.

Former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti has teamed up with Kalonzo’s confidant Peter Mathuki as her running mate while Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala who fellout with Mutua three years ago plans to use institutional memory to expose Mutua’s fault lines during the campaigns.

Jubilee party also fielded a candidate in Lemi Muia who once served as Mutua’s chief information officer who is banking on his youthful constituency to propel him to the plum job.

However, Governor Mutua will use his development initiatives and the anti-chap chap narrative to galvanize support at the ballot.

K24’s Richard Kagoe has just returned from Machakos county and brings us Counties 2017.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rqiSJTj1zs