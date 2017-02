Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Kajiado Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant Taraiya Ole Kones is accusing other aspirants of muddying the water as the race for the governorship intensifies .

Taraiya says that despite claims by his rivals that he was using forged education credentials and that he was not fit to run for governorship, he is firmly in the race and vowed to silence them in the August 8 election.