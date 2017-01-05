11 dead, 7 injured in grisly road accident in Nyakach

The death from an accident which happened after a matatu veered off the road and plunged into a ditch at Pap Onditi along the Kisumu-Kendu bay road has risen to 14 after three more people died while receiving treatment in hospital.
The latest victims were among 7 people who sustained serious injuries during the early morning accident which police have blamed on overloading.
