Jitters abound over fate of doctors’ strike ahead of meeting

The country is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the meeting at Treasury that will determine the fate of thousands of patients who rely on public health facilities for their medical services.

Doctors in the public sector who have been on strike for the 32 days are expected to declare whether or not to accept a pay hike offer presented by the government or continue with their work boycott.

Officials of the doctors union who held a day long meeting with president Kenyatta at State House Mombasa had requested for more time to consult their members before making a decision on the government offer.