Schools re-opens bringing with it the dreaded back to school rush with parents flocking bookstores and uniform shops for last minute shopping for their children.
most parents who are still recovering from the long holiday however complained of the high cost of school items with many resorting to purchase books from secondhand booksellers whose prices are slightly favorable.
High cost of supplies bogs down parents across the country
