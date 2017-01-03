  • search

Matatu Stakeholders urge Kenyans to shun their negative perceptions

By
Date:
Matatu Stakeholders urge Kenyans to shun their negative perceptions

Members of the public have been urged to change their negative  perception over  public service transport  in the wake of recent incidents of  unruly behaviour by various matatu crews.
According  to  stakeholders in the industry the occasional incidents of unruly behaviour  have  instilled fear among  commuters who  feel unsafe when using public service transport vehicles.
Speaking during a road safety campaign organised by Coolio, transport SACCO , the chairman Peter Gichuki  said that unlike in the past when the Matatu sector was not regulated, the introduction of SACCOs have helped to restore sanity  and ensure accountability in  the sector.
Gichuki said most SACCOs have introduced instant fines for drivers and conductors found flouting the rules,to ensure the safety and rights of commuters are respected.

Tags:

Related stories