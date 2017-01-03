Matatu Stakeholders urge Kenyans to shun their negative perceptions

Members of the public have been urged to change their negative perception over public service transport in the wake of recent incidents of unruly behaviour by various matatu crews.

According to stakeholders in the industry the occasional incidents of unruly behaviour have instilled fear among commuters who feel unsafe when using public service transport vehicles.

Speaking during a road safety campaign organised by Coolio, transport SACCO , the chairman Peter Gichuki said that unlike in the past when the Matatu sector was not regulated, the introduction of SACCOs have helped to restore sanity and ensure accountability in the sector.

Gichuki said most SACCOs have introduced instant fines for drivers and conductors found flouting the rules,to ensure the safety and rights of commuters are respected.

