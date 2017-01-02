Over ten thousand members of pastoral communities living in the suburbs’ of Baragoi, Samburu County, converged at the home of Samburu North Member of Parliament Aloise Lentoimaga to celebrate the new year and resolve to end years of inter community clashes fueled by cattle rustling.
Lentoimaga shared a message of peace to all Kenyans, urging them to leave in unity in the face of diversity.
Mp Aloice Lentoimaga hosts celebrations, calls for peace among communities
