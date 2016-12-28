9 dead, 13 injured in Mbooni matatu accident

At least nine 9 people have lost their lives and 13 others injured, after a driver of a PSV matatu lost control and veered of into a ravine at Kwa Kwa Solo off Kikima-Tawa Road in Mbooni West Makueni County.

The incident occurred after the driver of the ill fated Matatu failed to contain the vehicle which rolled over several times down the steep slope .

According to the area OCPD James Baraza, the nine people died on the spot while 13 others are recuperating in different hospitals in Tawa and Mbooni.