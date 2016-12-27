  • search

Nyamira senator declares his intent to seek the presidency in 2017

Nyamira senator Kennedy Mong’are  has announced he will contest the presidency in the 2017 general election.
Mong’are says he is best suited for the country’s top job as an agent of change from  decades of misrule  by Kenya’s political elite .
The senator, who  promised to rally country wide campaigns  under the slogan ‘We want our country back’,  did  not name his party of choice under the forum coalition parties  until a later date, claiming he has the backing of 28 political parties.

