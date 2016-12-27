Nyamira senator declares his intent to seek the presidency in 2017

Nyamira senator Kennedy Mong’are has announced he will contest the presidency in the 2017 general election.

Mong’are says he is best suited for the country’s top job as an agent of change from decades of misrule by Kenya’s political elite .

The senator, who promised to rally country wide campaigns under the slogan ‘We want our country back’, did not name his party of choice under the forum coalition parties until a later date, claiming he has the backing of 28 political parties.