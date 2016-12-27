  • search

Morans being targeted to help in the fight against FGM, Samburu

By
Date:
Morans being targeted to help in the fight against FGM, Samburu

Women from the Maa community have for a long time been  blamed for encouraging the practice of Female  Genital Mutilation by ridiculing their  daughters  who resist the  cut.   However, a  group that  is now getting the bulk of the blame is the Maasai Morans who are said to insist on their potential wives being circumcised, creating a feeling among the young women that they are not good enough unless they face the cut.   Nancy  Onyancha  was  in  Kisima,  Samburu  county  and  brings  us  the  story  of  how  morans  could  be  the  right  target group  to  fight  Female  Genital  Mutilation among the  Samburu  community.

Tags:

Related stories