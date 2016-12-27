Morans being targeted to help in the fight against FGM, Samburu

Women from the Maa community have for a long time been blamed for encouraging the practice of Female Genital Mutilation by ridiculing their daughters who resist the cut. However, a group that is now getting the bulk of the blame is the Maasai Morans who are said to insist on their potential wives being circumcised, creating a feeling among the young women that they are not good enough unless they face the cut. Nancy Onyancha was in Kisima, Samburu county and brings us the story of how morans could be the right target group to fight Female Genital Mutilation among the Samburu community.