The Christmas festive celebrations extended to Monday with the Christian faithful taking time to unite with their families and close friends in remembering the birth of Christ. Masses turned up to mark the important festival of the Christian calendar.
As Brenda Cheruyoit reports the celebrations were characterised with its fair share of drama .
Many celebrate Christmas in style, across the country
The Christmas festive celebrations extended to Monday with the Christian faithful taking time to unite with their families and close friends in remembering the birth of Christ. Masses turned up to mark the important festival of the Christian calendar.