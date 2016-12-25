Veteran politician, passes on while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan hospital

Veteran politician John Keen is dead.Keen died early Sunday morning at the Aga Khan hospital while undergoing treatment. Keen, who was 86 years old was admitted at the hospital on Wednesday .

Keen once served as assistant minister during the reign of President Daniel arap Moi in the 1980s. The Maasai politician served as Kajiado North MP from 1969 to 1979 under KANU. before falling out with moi over the majimbo issue. He later joined former President Mwai Kibaki and formed the democratic party where he served as secretary general.