Mombasa county government plans to evict 350 tenants who over 6 months arrears, as it plans to redevelop its old housing estates to new and modernised units through a public private partnership in its urban renewal project aimed at building low cost housing units for its residents.
This move follows a dismissal of a case filled by the tenants to stop the county from redeveloping the estates by a Mombasa court.
Mombasa county Govt to evict tenants who have 6 months rent arrears
