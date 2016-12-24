Sen. Bonnie Khalwale, confirms he shall lead CORD demos in Kakamega

Kakamega senator Bonnie Khalwaleh now says that the planned nationwide demonstration by the opposition coalition CORD is unstoppable , unless the ruling coalition drops bid to implement the amended elections law.

Speaking in his Kakamega county, Khalwaleh says that he will be leading the demonstrations in the streets of Kakamega, and no powers will stop his quest to have the amended laws dropped. This comes even as speaker of the Senate Ekwe Ethuro calls for a special senate sitting on Wednesday next week to discuss the amendments .