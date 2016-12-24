Christmas came early for 14 inmates from Thika main prison in Kiambu county who were released after their bail was settled by a well wisher.
The 14 , 2 among them being women were given a second chance to enjoy the freedom and join their families during this festive season in a bid to decongest the prison.
14 inmates released in Thika main prison as chritstmas festivities kicks in
