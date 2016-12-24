  • search

14 inmates released in Thika main prison as chritstmas festivities kicks in

Christmas came  early  for 14 inmates  from  Thika main prison in Kiambu county who were released after their bail was settled by a well wisher.
The 14 ,  2 among them being women were  given a second  chance to  enjoy the freedom  and join their families  during this  festive season in a bid to decongest the prison.

