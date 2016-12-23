Machakos Governor unveils a 15Km road

Three years after the construction of the Kithimani-Makutano ma Mwala highway 33 km road,Machakos county governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Dr. Alfred Mutua unveiled the fully tarmacked 15 kilometers road from Kadhiani through Kakuyuni to Kangundo road, a major economic road in Machakos county.

Mutua emphasised the need to have politicians engage in politics of developments rather than empty rhetorics stating that this was the only way the county would grow.