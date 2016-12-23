Illicit brewers be warned. Its the strong message from the Kiambu county commissioner Wilson Wanyanga.
The county commissioner stated that the law enforcers in the county wont rest until all illicit brewers are brought to book.
As Joan Owano reports the commissioner sent a strong warning to all those selling alcohol without licences
Kiambu county commissioner issues warning to brewers of illicit brew
