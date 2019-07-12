Yubu and the Downhome Blues Gang live

Fusion bands have been having a musical moment and Showcase Wednesday, a bi-monthly musical performance platform at Alliance Française is plugging into it. This Wednesday, they featured Yubu, a Kenyan singer-songwriter blending reggae and blues sounds.

Yubu cites Bob Marley, James Brown and Hugh Masekela as having influenced his style, which he says brings together African tunes with the gritty street-style sounds of Memphis, Tennessee, where he lived for some time.

Accompanied by his band The Downhome Blues Gang, Yubu gave an electric performance. He has a distinctive way of arranging afrobeat, funk, reggae and blues to simultaneously evoke joy and melancholy. His smooth, smoky voice and the nostalgic way he strums his guitar delight and entrance you. His original lyrics are profound and thought provoking.

Their set was interactive and collaborative, with members of the audience invited to sing, snap and dance along. Even though the sounds were soulful, Yubu and The Downhome Blues Gang gave an energetic, adrenaline-filled performance. They were slotted a two-hour showcase at the end of which, the crowd was chanting for an encore.